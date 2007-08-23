Heyy Babyy

Three handsome Sydney bachelors Aroush,Tanmay and Al – are having the time of their lives in Sydney. They flirt around, and have numerous conquests to their credit. They suddenly find their dating and mating rituals destroyed when a dimpled little roommate lands up on their doorstep. When it comes to babies, they’re total zeroes and this bundle of joy is anything but joyous.
|Fardeen Khan
|Al
|Ritesh Deshmukh
|Tanmay
|Vidya Balan
|Esha
|Boman Irani
|Bharat
|Anupam Kher
|Malhotra
|Shah Rukh Khan
|Raj Malhotra
