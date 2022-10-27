1942 : The Third Reich is at his peak. The Czech resistance in London decides to plan the most ambitious military operation of WWII : Anthropoid. Two young recruits in their late twenties, Joseph Gacik and Jan Kubis, are sent to Prague to assassinate the most ruthless Nazi leader : Reinhardt Heydrich, Head of the SS, the Gestapo and the architect of the "Final Solution".
|Jason Clarke
|Reinhard Heydrich
|Rosamund Pike
|Lina Heydrich
|Jack O'Connell
|Jan Kubiš
|Jack Reynor
|Jozef Gabčík
|Mia Wasikowska
|Anna Novak
|Thomas M. Wright
|Josef Valcik
