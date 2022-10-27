Not Available

HHhH

  • Action
  • History
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Red Crown Productions

1942 : The Third Reich is at his peak. The Czech resistance in London decides to plan the most ambitious military operation of WWII : Anthropoid. Two young recruits in their late twenties, Joseph Gacik and Jan Kubis, are sent to Prague to assassinate the most ruthless Nazi leader : Reinhardt Heydrich, Head of the SS, the Gestapo and the architect of the "Final Solution".

Cast

Jason ClarkeReinhard Heydrich
Rosamund PikeLina Heydrich
Jack O'ConnellJan Kubiš
Jack ReynorJozef Gabčík
Mia WasikowskaAnna Novak
Thomas M. WrightJosef Valcik

View Full Cast >

Images