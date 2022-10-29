Hi-5 Songs With Friends

Not Available

You'll Move Your Body in the new Hi-5 House when they show you around Our House. There are lots of fun adventures too when Hi-5 go on magical journeys in Sharing Stories. And you'll even meet some new friends when you visit Chats home,The Chatterbox, where she lives with a pair of wise bookworms and Tinka the Robot. Chats visits plenty of cool places too. so Reach Out and grab your dreams because Songs with Friends will keep you dancing and singing the whole day through! Songs: Our House Move Your Body Reach Out So Many Animals Dance with the Dinosaurs.