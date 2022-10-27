Vietnam vet John Rubin returns to New York and rents a rundown flat in Greenwhich Village. It is in this flat that he begins to film, 'Peeping Tom' style, the people in the apartment across the street. His obsession with making films leads him to fall in with a radical 'Black Power' group, which in turn leads him to carry out a bizarre act of urban terrorism.
|Robert De Niro
|Jon Rubin
|Jennifer Salt
|Judy Bishop
|Allen Garfield
|Joe Banner
|Charles Durning
|Superintendent
|Lara Parker
|Jeannie Mitchell
|Abraham Goren
|Pervert
