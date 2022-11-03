Hidden Fear

1957

From master director André De Toth comes this compelling thriller, filmed on location in Copenhagen, about American cop Mike Brent (John Payne), who journeys to Denmark to aid his sister, nightclub singer Susan (Natalie Norwick), when she is accused of killing her partner. As Mike investigates, he learns that Susan is entangled with a gang of counterfeiters headed by the slippery Hartman (Alexander Knox) and risks his life to bring them to justice.