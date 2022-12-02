Hidden Treasures in the Mountain

Not Available

Righteous mountain patrol officer Xin Lan (Esther HUANG) grows tiresome of the stable but repeated boring life, without realizing any of her dreams. She plans to break up with her boy friend Ah De (Ta SU) and leaves this place. But before the discussion of the breakup, Ah De tries to persuade Xin Lan to go up the mountains with his hunter buddy Dumas, in search of the valuable cypress that they stashed away from the wood thieves. The three of them run into artist Patrick Star, who tries to hang himself. To prevent him from committing suicide, they take him along and then rescue a newborn deer on the way. When they finally reach the spot of hidden cypress, Ah De is dumbfounded by what he sees. Xin Lan also feels that, as a patrol officer, she must follow the protocol and stop Ah-de’s illegal activities. The wood thief that stalks them also shows up, trying to take the cypress from them. With all of them fighting one another, how will this journey end?