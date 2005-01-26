Hide and Seek

At their new home in upstate New York, newly widowed psychologist David Callaway tries desperately to help his traumatized daughter Emily deal with her mother's death. But before long, both David and Emily are being terrorized by someone - or something - named charlie: a "friend" who may or may not be imaginary but is definately the stuff nightmares are made of!
|Robert De Niro
|David Callaway
|Dakota Fanning
|Emily Callaway
|Famke Janssen
|Katherine
|Elisabeth Shue
|Elizabeth
|Amy Irving
|Alison Callaway
|Dylan Baker
|Sheriff Hafferty
