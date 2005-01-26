2005

Hide and Seek

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Release Date

January 26th, 2005

Studio

MBC Beteiligungs Filmproduktion

At their new home in upstate New York, newly widowed psychologist David Callaway tries desperately to help his traumatized daughter Emily deal with her mother's death. But before long, both David and Emily are being terrorized by someone - or something - named charlie: a "friend" who may or may not be imaginary but is definately the stuff nightmares are made of!

Cast

Robert De NiroDavid Callaway
Dakota FanningEmily Callaway
Famke JanssenKatherine
Elisabeth ShueElizabeth
Amy IrvingAlison Callaway
Dylan BakerSheriff Hafferty

