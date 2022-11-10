Not Available

Hideaways

  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Fidélité Productions

The elder one of each generation in the Furlong family is equipped with an extraordinary capacity. James discovers the nature of his at the time of an accident which causes the death of his father and his grandmother. Haunted by this mysterious evil he hides in a forest not to harm anybody. A few years later, Mae also takes refuge it in the forest and meets James.

Cast

Rachel Hurd-WoodMae
Thomas Brodie-SangsterLiam
Susan LynchMrs. O'Mara
Stuart Grahamseržant
Tom CollinsMr. Boyle
Lesley ConroyCathy Furlong

