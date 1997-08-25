Dr. Lorca, an eccentric collector of biological oddities - has just "acquired" his greatest specimen: a horrible mutant born of toxic sewage, but the creature's rightful owner wants it back. The collector's clash is cut short though, as the sickening specimen comes to life, re-animating an angry, oozing little army of ferocious freaks
|Mel Johnson Jr.
|Napoleon Lazar
|Jacqueline Lovell
|Sheila
|Jerry O'Donnell
|Detective Leonard Kantor
|Mircea Constantinescu
|Alf
|Michael Citriniti
|Dr. Lorca
View Full Cast >