New York City teenager Jo (Ana Villafañe) witnesses the gruesome murder of both her parents and is sent to rural Montana as part of the Witness Protection Program. On top of having no cell phone, email or any contact with her past life, plus hiding from a dangerous hitman out to finish her off, Jo must also deal with the drama of being the new kid in the small town's high school (www.tribute.ca).
|Ana Villafañe
|Jo Russo
|Jeremy Sumpter
|Brett
|Tyler Blackburn
|Jesse
|Dean Armstrong
|Mr. Ostrog
|Julian Black Antelope
|Raul Ramirez
|Candace Marie
|Lucy Kellerman
