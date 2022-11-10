Dr. Richard Thorndyke arrives as new administrator of the Psychoneurotic Institute for the Very, VERY Nervous to discover some suspicious goings-on. When he's framed for murder, Dr. Thorndyke must confront his own psychiatric condition, "high anxiety," in order to clear his name.
|Madeline Kahn
|Victoria Brisbane
|Cloris Leachman
|Nurse Charlotte Diesel
|Harvey Korman
|Dr. Charles Montague
|Ron Carey
|Brophy
|Howard Morris
|Professor Lilloman
|Dick Van Patten
|Dr. Philip Wentworth
