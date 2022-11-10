Not Available

High Crimes

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Monarch Pictures

High powered lawyer Claire Kubik finds her world turned upside down when her husband, who she thought was Tom Kubik, is arrested and is revealed to be Ron Chapman. Chapman is on trial for a murder of Latin American villagers while he was in the Marines. Claire soon learns that to navigate the military justice system, she'll need help from the somewhat unconventional Charlie Grimes.

Cast

Ashley JuddClaire Chapman
Morgan FreemanCharlie Grimes
Jim CaviezelTom Kubik / Sgt. Ron Chapman
Amanda PeetJackie
Adam Scott1st Lt. Terence Embry
Bruce DavisonBrig. Gen. Bill Marks

