Not Available

High Octane 3 carries on the madness that is High Octane with scenes from Australia and New Zealand's mad import car culture. Look out for the crazy Prelude we feature on Sydney's Bondi Beach! With Australian FHM covergirl Imogen Bailey, and New Zealand's too-hot-to handle Cherie Bray-Taylor, High Octane 3 is THE car video to get for 2002!