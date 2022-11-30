High Roller: The Bob Perry Story

Not Available

By age 12 Bob Perry was one of the best bowlers in the country. He was set to compete at the World's Fair in 1964 in Queens. Two days before, Bob was hit in the face with a mallet and crushed the side of his head. He lost permanent vision in his left eye. Bob trained himself to bowl with one eye and by 18 has was bowling at a 220 average, an average that was unheard of in 1970. Follow Bob Perry's rollercoaster career though the Mafia and drugs, with an in-depth look at one of bowling's finest.