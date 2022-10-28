1958

High School Confidential!

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 29th, 1958

Studio

Albert Zugsmith Productions

Tony Baker is a rebel with a cause in this classic exploitation tale of teens gone wild.Sent undercover to expose a dope ring at Santa Bella High, Baker infiltrates the gang, pulls a switchblade and gets his girl all in one fell swoop.Banned in numerous countries on release for its edgy content of dancing, drugs and drag car racing,

Cast

Jan SterlingArlene Williams
John Drew BarrymoreJ I Coleridge
Mamie Van DorenGwen Dulaine
Jackie CooganMr 'A' August
Diane JergensJoan Staples
Ray AnthonyBix

View Full Cast >

Images