High School Confidential!

Tony Baker is a rebel with a cause in this classic exploitation tale of teens gone wild.Sent undercover to expose a dope ring at Santa Bella High, Baker infiltrates the gang, pulls a switchblade and gets his girl all in one fell swoop.Banned in numerous countries on release for its edgy content of dancing, drugs and drag car racing,
|Jan Sterling
|Arlene Williams
|John Drew Barrymore
|J I Coleridge
|Mamie Van Doren
|Gwen Dulaine
|Jackie Coogan
|Mr 'A' August
|Diane Jergens
|Joan Staples
|Ray Anthony
|Bix
