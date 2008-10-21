2008

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Family

Release Date

October 21st, 2008

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

It's almost graduation day for high school seniors Troy, Gabriella, Sharpay, Chad, Ryan and Taylor ― and the thought of heading off in separate directions after leaving East High has these Wildcats thinking they need to do something they'll remember forever. Together with the rest of the Wildcats, they stage a spring musical reflecting their hopes and fears about the future and their unforgettable experiences growing up together. But with graduation approaching and college plans in question, what will become of the dreams, romances, and friendships of East High's senior Wildcats?

Cast

Zac EfronTroy Bolton
Vanessa HudgensGabriella Montez
Ashley TisdaleSharpay Evans
Lucas GrabeelRyan Evans
Corbin BleuChad Danforth
Monique ColemanTaylor McKessie

