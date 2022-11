Not Available

Aspiring stars ages 16 to 22 from every corner of the country show off their singing and dancing skills as they vie for one very big break: a featured role in a music video during the closing credits of High School Musical 3: Senior Year. Over the course of one summer, the contestant pool will be whittled down to a group of talented finalists, who must endure a rigorous summer music program on their road to stardom. Nick Lachey hosts.