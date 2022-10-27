High Society

Childhood friends Tracy Lord and C.K. Dexter Haven got married and quickly divorced. Now Tracy is about to marry again, this time to a shrewd social-climbing businessman. Bing still loves her. Spy magazine blackmails Grace's family by threatening to reveal her playboy father's exploits if not allowed to cover the wedding.
|Bing Crosby
|C.K. Dexter-Haven
|Grace Kelly
|Tracy Samantha Lord
|Frank Sinatra
|Mike Connor
|Celeste Holm
|Liz Imbrie
|John Lund
|George Kittredge
|Louis Calhern
|Uncle Willie
