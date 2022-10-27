1956

High Society

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 16th, 1956

Studio

Sol C. Siegel Productions

Childhood friends Tracy Lord and C.K. Dexter Haven got married and quickly divorced. Now Tracy is about to marry again, this time to a shrewd social-climbing businessman. Bing still loves her. Spy magazine blackmails Grace's family by threatening to reveal her playboy father's exploits if not allowed to cover the wedding.

Cast

Bing CrosbyC.K. Dexter-Haven
Grace KellyTracy Samantha Lord
Frank SinatraMike Connor
Celeste HolmLiz Imbrie
John LundGeorge Kittredge
Louis CalhernUncle Willie

