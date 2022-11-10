High Spirits

When Peter Plunkett's Irish castle turned hotel is about to be repossesed, he decides to spice up the attraction a bit for the 'Yanks' by having his staff pretend to haunt the castle. The trouble begins when a busload of American tourists arrive - along with some real ghosts.
|Steve Guttenberg
|Jack Crawford
|Peter O'Toole
|Peter Plunkett
|Daryl Hannah
|Mary Plunkett Brogan
|Beverly D'Angelo
|Sharon Brogan Crawford
|Liam Neeson
|Martin Brogan
|Jennifer Tilly
|Miranda
