Not Available

High Spirits

  • Horror
  • Fantasy
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Palace Pictures

When Peter Plunkett's Irish castle turned hotel is about to be repossesed, he decides to spice up the attraction a bit for the 'Yanks' by having his staff pretend to haunt the castle. The trouble begins when a busload of American tourists arrive - along with some real ghosts.

Cast

Steve GuttenbergJack Crawford
Peter O'ToolePeter Plunkett
Daryl HannahMary Plunkett Brogan
Beverly D'AngeloSharon Brogan Crawford
Liam NeesonMartin Brogan
Jennifer TillyMiranda

View Full Cast >

Images

1 More Images