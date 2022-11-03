Not Available

High Tide at Noon

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The Rank Organisation

After returning home to a rugged island near Nova Scotia, Joanna, daughter of the local bigwig, struggles to choose between three eligible bachelors -- the rebel (Patrick McGoohan), the steadfast friend (Michael Craig) and the poetry-quoting newcomer (William Sylvester). As the local lobster supply dwindles due to overfishing, the island's inhabitants encounter economic difficulties.

Cast

William SylvesterAlec Douglas
Michael CraigNils
Flora RobsonDonna MacKenzie
Alexander KnoxStephen MacKenzie
Peter ArneOwen MacKenzie
Patrick McGoohanSimon Breck

