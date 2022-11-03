High Tide at Noon

After returning home to a rugged island near Nova Scotia, Joanna, daughter of the local bigwig, struggles to choose between three eligible bachelors -- the rebel (Patrick McGoohan), the steadfast friend (Michael Craig) and the poetry-quoting newcomer (William Sylvester). As the local lobster supply dwindles due to overfishing, the island's inhabitants encounter economic difficulties.
|William Sylvester
|Alec Douglas
|Michael Craig
|Nils
|Flora Robson
|Donna MacKenzie
|Alexander Knox
|Stephen MacKenzie
|Peter Arne
|Owen MacKenzie
|Patrick McGoohan
|Simon Breck
View Full Cast >