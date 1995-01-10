Higher Learning

Malik (Omar Epps) is an African-American student attending on a track scholarship; academics are not his strong suit, and he goes in thinking that his athletic abilities will earn him a free ride through college. Fudge (Ice Cube), a "professional student" who has been at Columbus for six years so far, becomes friendly with Malik and challenges his views about race and politics in America.
|Omar Epps
|Mlik Williams
|Kristy Swanson
|Kristen Connor
|Michael Rapaport
|Remy
|Jennifer Connelly
|Taryn
|Ice Cube
|Fudge
|Jason Wiles
|Wayne
View Full Cast >