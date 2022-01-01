Highlander II: The Quickening

In the year 2025, the ozone layer is believed to have been destroyed. It is up to MacLeod and Rameriz to set things right. Opposition comes from both the planet Ziest (MacLeod and Ramirez's homeworld) and a corporation profiting from the supposed lack of ozone. Also, flashbacks show the story behind MacLeod and Ramirez's exile from Ziest.
|Sean Connery
|Juan Sanchez Villa-Lobos Ramirez
|Virginia Madsen
|Louise Marcus
|Michael Ironside
|Gen. Katana
|John C. McGinley
|David Blake
|Phillip Brock
|Cabbie
|Rusty Schwimmer
|Drunk
