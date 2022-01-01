1991

Highlander II: The Quickening

  • Action
  • Fantasy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 31st, 1991

Studio

Davis-Panzer Productions

In the year 2025, the ozone layer is believed to have been destroyed. It is up to MacLeod and Rameriz to set things right. Opposition comes from both the planet Ziest (MacLeod and Ramirez's homeworld) and a corporation profiting from the supposed lack of ozone. Also, flashbacks show the story behind MacLeod and Ramirez's exile from Ziest.

Cast

Sean ConneryJuan Sanchez Villa-Lobos Ramirez
Virginia MadsenLouise Marcus
Michael IronsideGen. Katana
John C. McGinleyDavid Blake
Phillip BrockCabbie
Rusty SchwimmerDrunk

