In a woodland, a foolish, bungling magician prepares a potion to aid Hildur, the fairy queen, in rescuing her ward, a princess, who has been abducted by a gnome. The wicked "mortal queen" has threatened the princess with death. By an accident, the magician's potion causes Hildur to become mortal, although subliminal recollections of her mystic existence remain to haunt her.