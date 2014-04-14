A look at the April 15, 1989 tragedy at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, England, where a stampede in the stadium's standing-room-only areas killed 96 people and injured 766. The film also examines the ongoing efforts of victims' families to seek truth and justice, as well as tangible effects on English football, including stadium upgrades and the emergence of the English Premier League.
|Margaret Aspinall
|Herself
|Douglas Earl
|Himself
|Chris Cowlin
|Rogue Police Officer 2
|Tony Evans
|Himself - Liverpool FC Supporter and The Times' Sports Editor
|Steve Leighton
|Phil Scraton
|Doreen Jones
|Herself
View Full Cast >