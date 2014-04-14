2014

Hillsborough

  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

April 14th, 2014

Studio

ESPN Films

A look at the April 15, 1989 tragedy at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, England, where a stampede in the stadium's standing-room-only areas killed 96 people and injured 766. The film also examines the ongoing efforts of victims' families to seek truth and justice, as well as tangible effects on English football, including stadium upgrades and the emergence of the English Premier League.

Cast

Margaret AspinallHerself
Douglas EarlHimself
Chris CowlinRogue Police Officer 2
Tony EvansHimself - Liverpool FC Supporter and The Times' Sports Editor
Steve LeightonPhil Scraton
Doreen JonesHerself

