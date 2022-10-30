Hillsong United - Live in Miami

Not Available

Having led worship in churches, stadiums and open fields around the world, UNITED's Live In Miami is the first live album from the band in four years and features 22-tracks all captured during the band's sold out worship night in Miami. In 2011, best-selling modern worship band Hillsong UNITED brought a new and fresh approach to tours, visuals, songs and multimedia to the U.S. for the widely successful Aftermath' Tour. The tour logged sold out worship nights in venues across the country - from New York to Los Angeles (where the band became the first Christian band to sell out Staples Center) and back east to Miami where the CD and DVD were recorded.