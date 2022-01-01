Hillsong United - With Hearts As One

Not Available

The I Heart Revolution: With Hearts as One is the ninth album by Hillsong United and the first of the three-part "I Heart Revolution" project. With Hearts as One was recorded around the world across the span of two years, and contains thirty songs. The album was released in Australia on 8 March 2008, and internationally on various later dates. The album was initially released in both physical and digital formats, along with a USB release. A companion DVD was also released in September 2008.