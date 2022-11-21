H.I.M. - Loud Legacy

Not Available

We’re extremely proud to bring you our full 45-minute ‘Loud Legacy’ documentary focusing on the life of HIM frontman Ville Valo. Hosted by Loudwire’s Graham ‘Gruhamed’ Hartmann, ‘Loud Legacy’ begins with the formation of HIM in 1991 and spans all the way into late 2014. HIM existed for six years before the band’s debut full-length, Greatest Love Songs: Vol. 666, was released. During that period, HIM struggled to find their own sound while going through a number of lineup changes. Ville famously worked at his father’s sex shop to pay the rent, while bassist Mikko ‘Mige’ Paananen left HIM for a short time to complete military service.