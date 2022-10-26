Hindenburg

Discover the shocking secret behind one of the greatest disasters of the 20th century in this powerful, exhilarating, world war two thriller. When a chance encounter throws a young engineer into the depths of a deadly plot he begins a race against time to uncover a secret that could throw the world into shock. But when money, politics and the girl he loves all enter the picture too, the game starts to get even more complicated...
|Greta Scacchi
|Helen van Zandt
|Stacy Keach
|Edward van Zandt
|Alicia von Rittberg
|Gisela Kerner
|Ulrich Noethen
|Kapitän Ernst
|Jürgen Schornagel
|Captain Max Pruss
|Heiner Lauterbach
|Hugo Eckener
