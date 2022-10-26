Not Available

Hindenburg

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

EOS Entertainment

Discover the shocking secret behind one of the greatest disasters of the 20th century in this powerful, exhilarating, world war two thriller. When a chance encounter throws a young engineer into the depths of a deadly plot he begins a race against time to uncover a secret that could throw the world into shock. But when money, politics and the girl he loves all enter the picture too, the game starts to get even more complicated...

Cast

Greta ScacchiHelen van Zandt
Stacy KeachEdward van Zandt
Alicia von RittbergGisela Kerner
Ulrich NoethenKapitän Ernst
Jürgen SchornagelCaptain Max Pruss
Heiner LauterbachHugo Eckener

