Hippie-Hippie Matala! Matala!

It was in the 60s when Matala, a poor, fishing village in southern Crete, gained worldwide fame with reports in the international press and became the “controversial point” of local society, causing the wrath of the church and the intervention of the military regime in Athens. Hippies from all over the world lived in the famous caves of Matala, forming a unique international community, whose loose and alternative lifestyles provoked the morals of the time. Who were these young people? What brought them to Matala? What was their relationship with the locals? Did orgies really take place? The answers are given by the – nowadays almost septuagenarian – protagonists of the story: Arn and Elmar from Germany, the British sisters Shirley and Pam, Greek musician Dimitris Poulikakos, grandma Alexandra and grandma Katerina, and George, a poor fisherman and a friend of Joni Mitchell from way back.