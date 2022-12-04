Hiripoda Wassa - හිරිපොද වැස්ස

Not Available

The story revolves round three teenagers - Prageeth (Roshan), a younger, darker version of Hugh Grant, the son of a business tycoon (Corea), whose fiance is Veena (Anarkali); Sithum (Pubudu), the son of a Postman (Jayalath) is in love with Pooja, (Chathurika) while Ramith who says he comes from the middle class, and is seduced by his biology teacher who as luck would have it lives in an apartment directly opposite his block of flats, nevertheless, voices every teenagers views of life when he says all he wants to do is to take things easy.