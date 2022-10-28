Not Available

Hirngespinster

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Glory Film

Simon falls head over heels in love with pretty and quick-witted Verena. When his father, who suffers from schizophrenia, has a relapse, Simon devotes himself completely to his mother and little sister and endangers his budding romance. Maneuvering himself into a near-fatal situation, Simon realizes that he cannot change the others' lives, but only his own.

Cast

Tobias MorettiHans Dallinger
Johannes SilberschneiderDr. Steinhauer
Michael KranzGuido
Jonas NaySimon Dallinger
Stefan HunsteinJochen Benrath
Stephanie Japp

