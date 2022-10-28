Hirngespinster

Simon falls head over heels in love with pretty and quick-witted Verena. When his father, who suffers from schizophrenia, has a relapse, Simon devotes himself completely to his mother and little sister and endangers his budding romance. Maneuvering himself into a near-fatal situation, Simon realizes that he cannot change the others' lives, but only his own.
|Tobias Moretti
|Hans Dallinger
|Johannes Silberschneider
|Dr. Steinhauer
|Michael Kranz
|Guido
|Jonas Nay
|Simon Dallinger
|Stefan Hunstein
|Jochen Benrath
|Stephanie Japp
View Full Cast >