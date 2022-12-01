Hiroshima - Ahead of Us?

This work produced by Swedish television, where Swedish kids reads texts written by Japanese kids about their experiencing of and surviving the bombings. In the film we see images/drawings painted by these children. Nestlers inspiration comes from the book Children of the A Bomb "Five years after the atom bomb fell on Hiroshima, a Professor of Education at Hiroshima University organized a project to preserve for the record the stories of those who had been on the receiving side of that catastrophic explosion. (Martin Grennberger)
