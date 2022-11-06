Not Available

Hiruko The Goblin

  • Horror
  • Fantasy
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Nichiei Agency

A school was built on one of the Gates of Hell, behind which hordes of demons await the moment they will be free to roam the Earth. Hiruko is a goblin sent to Earth on a reconnaissance mission. He beheads students in order to assemble their heads on the demons' spider-like bodies. Hieda, an archaeology professor, and Masao, a haunted student, investigate the gory deaths and eventually battle Hiruko

Cast

Hideo MurotaWatanabe
Naoto TakenakaTakashi Yabe
Bang-ho ChoBanhô Chô
Ken Mitsuishi
Imari Tsuji
Kimiko Yo

