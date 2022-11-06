Hiruko The Goblin

A school was built on one of the Gates of Hell, behind which hordes of demons await the moment they will be free to roam the Earth. Hiruko is a goblin sent to Earth on a reconnaissance mission. He beheads students in order to assemble their heads on the demons' spider-like bodies. Hieda, an archaeology professor, and Masao, a haunted student, investigate the gory deaths and eventually battle Hiruko
|Hideo Murota
|Watanabe
|Naoto Takenaka
|Takashi Yabe
|Bang-ho Cho
|Banhô Chô
|Ken Mitsuishi
|Imari Tsuji
|Kimiko Yo
