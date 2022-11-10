1940

His Girl Friday

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 17th, 1940

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Hildy Johnson has divorced Walter Burns and visits his office to tell him that she is engaged to another man and that they are going to get married the day after. Walter Burns can't let that happen and frames the other man, Bruce Baldwin, for a lot of stuff getting him into trouble all the time, while he tries to steer Hildy back into her old job as his employee (editor of his newspaper).

Cast

Rosalind RussellHildy Johnson
Ralph BellamyBruce Baldwin
Gene LockhartSheriff Hartwell
Helen MackMollie Malloy
Porter HallMurphy
Ernest TruexBensinger

Images