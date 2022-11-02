His Highness Abdullah

The story follows Abdullah (Mohanlal) who is hired by the members of a wealthy royal family to assassinate the family head Maharaja Udayavarma (Nedumudi Venu). Abdullah comes into the royal palace under the disguise Ananthan Namboothiri, a classical singer, and tries to use this mask to softly kill the Maharaja.
|Mohanlal
|Abdullah/Ananthan Namboothiri
|Nedumudi Venu
|Maharaja Udayavarma
|Gowthami
|Radhika
|Mamukkoya
|Jamal
|Kaviyoor Ponnamma
|Bhagirathi Valiya Thampurati
|Thikkurissy Sukumaran Nair
|Mathilakkathu Cheriyachan Thampuran
