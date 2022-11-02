Not Available

His Highness Abdullah

  • Drama
  • Music

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The story follows Abdullah (Mohanlal) who is hired by the members of a wealthy royal family to assassinate the family head Maharaja Udayavarma (Nedumudi Venu). Abdullah comes into the royal palace under the disguise Ananthan Namboothiri, a classical singer, and tries to use this mask to softly kill the Maharaja.

Cast

MohanlalAbdullah/Ananthan Namboothiri
Nedumudi VenuMaharaja Udayavarma
GowthamiRadhika
MamukkoyaJamal
Kaviyoor PonnammaBhagirathi Valiya Thampurati
Thikkurissy Sukumaran NairMathilakkathu Cheriyachan Thampuran

