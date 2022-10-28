1951

His Kind of Woman

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 28th, 1951

Studio

RKO Radio Pictures

Nick Ferraro, deported crime boss, needs to re-enter the USA. His plan involves "honest" gambler Dan Milner, who's subjected to a series of "misfortunes," then bribed to take a trip to Mexico. En route, Dan meets chanteuse Lenore Brent, truly his kind of woman. But on arrival at posh Morros Lodge in Baja California, Dan finds the ostensibly rich, carefree guests all playing roles...except, possibly, ham actor Mark Cardigan. What does Ferraro want with him? Can he trust anyone?

Cast

Jane RussellLenore Brent
Vincent PriceMark Cardigan
Tim HoltBill Lusk
Charles McGrawThompson / Narrator
Marjorie ReynoldsHelen Cardigan
Raymond BurrNick Ferraro

Images