His Mother's Eyes

A writer suffering from a lack of inspiration sneaks his way into the lives of a star television journalist and his lead ballerina daughter to write, unbeknownst to them, a non-authorized biography. Meanwhile, in Brittany, twenty-year-old Bruno, who lives with his parents, doesn't yet know the consequences that this story will have on his existence...
|Catherine Deneuve
|Lena Weber
|Géraldine Pailhas
|Maria Canalès
|Nicolas Duvauchelle
|Mathieu Roussel
|Marina Foïs
|Maylis Tremazan
|Jean-Marc Barr
|Jean-Paul Tremazan
|Marisa Paredes
|Judit Canalès
View Full Cast >