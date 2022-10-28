Not Available

His Mother's Eyes

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

La Petite Reine

A writer suffering from a lack of inspiration sneaks his way into the lives of a star television journalist and his lead ballerina daughter to write, unbeknownst to them, a non-authorized biography. Meanwhile, in Brittany, twenty-year-old Bruno, who lives with his parents, doesn't yet know the consequences that this story will have on his existence...

Cast

Catherine DeneuveLena Weber
Géraldine PailhasMaria Canalès
Nicolas DuvauchelleMathieu Roussel
Marina FoïsMaylis Tremazan
Jean-Marc BarrJean-Paul Tremazan
Marisa ParedesJudit Canalès

View Full Cast >

Images