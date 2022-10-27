A young man returns home from college during a holiday break to visit his widowed mother. Along the way he meets an attractive woman and they hit it off so well during his return trip that she accepts an invitation from him to stay at his Mother's house during his stay. But his Mother is not pleased with this surprise as she has rather strong feelings for her own son and desires to keep him all for herself.
|Svein Sturla Hungnes
|Petter
|Bente Børsum
|The Mother
|Frøydis Armand
|Eva
