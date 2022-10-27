1915

His New Job

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 31st, 1915

Studio

The Essanay Film Manufacturing Company

When one of the actors on a movie set doesn't show up, Charlie gets his chance to be on camera and replaces the actor. While waiting, he plays in a dice game and gets on many people's nerves. When he finally gets to act, he ruins his scene, accidentally destroys the set, and tears the skirt of the star of the movie.

Cast

Ben TurpinFilm Extra, in Anteroom
Charlotte MineauFilm Star
Leo WhiteActor, Hussar Officer
Robert BolderStudio President
Elena BorzovaDirector
Charles J. StineDirector

