His New Job

When one of the actors on a movie set doesn't show up, Charlie gets his chance to be on camera and replaces the actor. While waiting, he plays in a dice game and gets on many people's nerves. When he finally gets to act, he ruins his scene, accidentally destroys the set, and tears the skirt of the star of the movie.
|Ben Turpin
|Film Extra, in Anteroom
|Charlotte Mineau
|Film Star
|Leo White
|Actor, Hussar Officer
|Robert Bolder
|Studio President
|Elena Borzova
|Director
|Charles J. Stine
|Director
View Full Cast >