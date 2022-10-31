Historic Japanese Prejudice & Racism Films

Not Available

During World War II, the United States government produced a series of racist propaganda films with the purpose of increasing discrimination, prejudice and racism toward Japanese people, Japanese culture and Japanese Americans. These films were produced in a dark era of racial discrimination and racism in America, and frankly, the films are quite appalling. However, they are vital educational resources about WWII and the history of racism. We have collected these prejudiced propaganda films and digitized them with the intention of spreading these visual resources worldwide at a low cost, so anyone can learn about cultural diversity, racial and religious discrimination, national origin discrimination and racial prejudice.