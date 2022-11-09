History of the World: Part I

Mel Brooks' uproarious version of history proves nothing is sacred as he takes us on a laugh-filled look at what really happened throughout time. His delirious romp features everything from a wild send-up of "2001" to the real stories behind the Roman Empire, the French Revolution and the Spanish Inquisition. It's Mel and company at their hilarious best.
|Mel Brooks
|Moses/Comicus/Torquemada/Jacques/King Louis XVI
|Dom DeLuise
|Emperor Nero
|Madeline Kahn
|Empress Nympho
|Harvey Korman
|Count de Monet
|Cloris Leachman
|Madame Defarge
|Ron Carey
|Swiftus
View Full Cast >