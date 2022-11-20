Not Available

The National Wrestling Alliance is the oldest sanctioning and governing body in professional wrestling. The NWA World Title has the most storied history in the sport dating back to the 1900's. follow the history and Tradition of the most prestigious world title in wrestling from it's creation to the modern era of the NWA today. Learn of the great athletes who held the title, also the ones many say should never have held it, to the ones fighting to keep the heritage alive. The NWA World Title has had it's highs and lows but it's importance has never been tarnishied. Too many the NWA World Title represents a legacy that will never die. Does it still mean anything? Find out in History & Tradition: The Story of the National Wrestling Alliance.