Not Available

1. Joe Jackson - Steppin´out, Level 42 - Lessons In Love, Lighthouse Family - Lifted, 10cc - Dreadlock Holiday. Joe Jackson - It´s Different For Girls. Lloyd Cole And The Commotions - Perfect Skin, Wet Wet Wet - Love Is All Around, Squeeze - Cool For Cats, Frankie Goes To Hollywood - Relax, The Style Council - Walls Come Tumbling Down, Cameo - Word Up, Extreme - More Than Words