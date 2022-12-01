Hit Stitch - Heat Shot 2

Not Available

“Heat Shot 1,2 “ is a pair work and also independent pieces. Both are originally made by film but sometimes they have been shown through various projections such as video version with sound and two or triple projections with improvisational sound performance. Especially, “Heat Shot 2” was shown with triple projections composed of one loop projection of just stitch image and two versions of print image in this January, 38th Rotterdam film festival. It is a trial to expand film medium mixed with performance and improvisational sound.