Hitler's Warriors

Compelling documentaries going deep inside the Third Reich and into the lives of some of Hitler's key personnel looking at what drove them to do the things they did, how they earned Hitler's trust and how most of them remained unrepentant right to the very end of their lives. These well researched documentaries from German TV should give us the last word on one of the darkest periods of the 20th Century. Presented by Guido Knopp the series looks at Hitlers men on the fighting front from Rommel to Keitel to Paulus.