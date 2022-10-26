Not Available

Hitting the Apex

  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

First Movie Companie

'Hitting the Apex' is the inside story of six fighters – six of the fastest motorcycle racers of all time – and of the fates that awaited them at the peak of the sport. It’s the story of what is at stake for all of them: all that can be won, and all that can be lost, when you go chasing glory at over two hundred miles an hour – on a motorcycle.

Cast

Valentino RossiHimself
Dani PedrosaHimself
Casey StonerHimself
Jorge LorenzoHimself
Marco SimoncelliHimself
Marc MarquezHimself

