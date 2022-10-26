'Hitting the Apex' is the inside story of six fighters – six of the fastest motorcycle racers of all time – and of the fates that awaited them at the peak of the sport. It’s the story of what is at stake for all of them: all that can be won, and all that can be lost, when you go chasing glory at over two hundred miles an hour – on a motorcycle.
|Valentino Rossi
|Himself
|Dani Pedrosa
|Himself
|Casey Stoner
|Himself
|Jorge Lorenzo
|Himself
|Marco Simoncelli
|Himself
|Marc Marquez
|Himself
