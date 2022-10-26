Not Available

Hoboken Hollow

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Evolution Effect Studio

As Trevor drifts through Texas on collision course with a nightmare he is still haunted by the evils of the war he recently returned from and a promise he failed to keep. When a stranger offers a ride, Trevor finds himself battling the brutal homegrown evil of the Broderick family at Hoboken Hollow,a remote West Texas ranch that many visit but few ever leave.

Cast

Jason ConneryTrevor Lloyd
C. Thomas HowellClayton Connelly
Mark HoltonWeldon Brodrick
Lin ShayeMrs. Brodrick
Randy SpellingParker Hilton
Dennis HopperSheriff Greer

