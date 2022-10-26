As Trevor drifts through Texas on collision course with a nightmare he is still haunted by the evils of the war he recently returned from and a promise he failed to keep. When a stranger offers a ride, Trevor finds himself battling the brutal homegrown evil of the Broderick family at Hoboken Hollow,a remote West Texas ranch that many visit but few ever leave.
|Jason Connery
|Trevor Lloyd
|C. Thomas Howell
|Clayton Connelly
|Mark Holton
|Weldon Brodrick
|Lin Shaye
|Mrs. Brodrick
|Randy Spelling
|Parker Hilton
|Dennis Hopper
|Sheriff Greer
