Jack Nicholson's portrait of union leader James R. Hoffa, as seen through the eyes of his friend, Bobby Ciaro (Danny DeVito). The film follows Hoffa through his countless battles with the RTA and President Roosevelt all the way to a conclusion that negates the theory that he disappeared in 1975.
|Jack Nicholson
|James R. 'Jimmy' Hoffa
|Danny DeVito
|Bobby Ciaro
|Armand Assante
|Carol D'Allesandro
|J. T. Walsh
|Frank Fitzsimmons
|John C. Reilly
|Pete Connelly
|Natalija Nogulich
|Jo Hoffa
