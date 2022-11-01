Hold Back the Dawn

Romanian-French gigolo Georges Iscovescu wishes to enter the USA. Stopped in Mexico by the quota system, he decides to marry an American, then desert her and join his old partner Anita, who's done likewise. But after sweeping teacher Emmy Brown off her feet, he finds her so sweet that love and jealousy endanger his plans.
|Olivia de Havilland
|Emmy Brown
|Paulette Goddard
|Anita Dixon
|Victor Francen
|Van Den Luecken
|Walter Abel
|Inspector Hammock
|Curt Bois
|Bonbois
|Rosemary DeCamp
|Berta Kurz
View Full Cast >