Hold That Woman!

  • Crime
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

A skip tracer--someone who collects late payments from people who've purchased appliances, etc., or takes them back them when they don't pay--repossesses a small radio from a deadbeat who's skipped payments. What he doesn't know is that a gang that has stolen diamonds from a Hollywood movie star has stashed them inside the radio, and they start hunting for him.

Cast

James DunnJimmy Parker
Frances GiffordMary Mulvaney
George DouglasSteve Brady
Martin SpellmanMike Mulvaney
Eddie FetherstonConroy
Guy UsherPolice Officer John Mulvaney

