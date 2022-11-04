Hold That Woman!

A skip tracer--someone who collects late payments from people who've purchased appliances, etc., or takes them back them when they don't pay--repossesses a small radio from a deadbeat who's skipped payments. What he doesn't know is that a gang that has stolen diamonds from a Hollywood movie star has stashed them inside the radio, and they start hunting for him.
|James Dunn
|Jimmy Parker
|Frances Gifford
|Mary Mulvaney
|George Douglas
|Steve Brady
|Martin Spellman
|Mike Mulvaney
|Eddie Fetherston
|Conroy
|Guy Usher
|Police Officer John Mulvaney
